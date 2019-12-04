Russia Ready to Back Possible Compromise Solutions to Kosovo Conflict - Putin

Russia is ready to support possible compromise solutions to the Kosovo crisis, if respective agreements are reached between Belgrade and Pristina, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Russia is ready to support possible compromise solutions to the Kosovo crisis, if respective agreements are reached between Belgrade and Pristina Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

"Russia is ready to support possible compromise solutions to the Kosovo problem, if any are reached between Belgrade and Pristina, we will certainly support the position of Serbia," Putin said at a news conference following talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.