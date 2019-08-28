Russia Ready to Become Guarantor of Agreement Between US, Taliban - Foreign Ministry

Russia is ready to act as a guarantor of the agreement between the United States and the radical Taliban movement, if such a proposal is received, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Russia is ready to act as a guarantor of the agreement between the United States and the radical Taliban movement, if such a proposal is received, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

It was reported earlier that the United States and the Taliban, which are currently holding another round of negotiations in Qatar, are trying to finalize the agreement that would see US troops withdraw from Afghanistan in exchange for a Taliban promise that the country would not become a safe haven for international terrorists.

"The Russian side is ready to witness the signing or to become a guarantor of the implementation of agreements between the United States and the Taliban, if the relevant invitation would come from both parties," Zakharova said at a weekly news briefing in Moscow.