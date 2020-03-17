UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready To Build Centers For Treating Infectious Diseases Across Country - Khusnullin

Russia Ready to Build Centers for Treating Infectious Diseases Across Country - Khusnullin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The Russian government is ready to begin the construction of medical facilities to treat infectious diseases across the whole country, should the need arise, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on Tuesday.

"We have seriously considered such an option. If necessary, we are ready to implement these options. We have considered all modular options ... And if necessary, we will quickly begin construction," the deputy prime minister told reporters after a meeting attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and other members of the government.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced that Russia has registered 114 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) since the start of the outbreak. Over ninety percent of cases in Russia have been imported, Golikova stated.

Sixteen temporary hospitals were opened in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak originated in late December, to treat tens of thousands of patients who had contracted COVID-19. All sixteen have since closed, as the rate of infection in Wuhan, and China as a whole, has slowed.

More Stories From World

