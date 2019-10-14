UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready To Build NPP In Saudi Arabia Jointly With US - Rosatom Chief Likhachev

Mon 14th October 2019 | 05:10 PM

Russia Ready to Build NPP in Saudi Arabia Jointly With US - Rosatom Chief Likhachev

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) A decision on the construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP) in Saudi Arabia may be expected in 2020-2021, Russia is ready to cooperate with US, European and Asian companies, Rosatom state nuclear corporation Director General Alexey Likhachev told reporters Monday.

"The tender is on, the first phase is on.

Therefore, we forecast the adoption of a decision not earlier than the end of 2020-2021. I think these preliminary consultations will be held for at least a year," Likhachev said.

"We are ready for cooperation in the broadest sense - with American, European, Asian companies - one way or another, this cooperation is taking place at our other facilities," he said.

