Russia Ready To Build Nuclear Power Plant In New Capital Of Indonesia - Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2022 | 09:26 PM

Russia is ready to build a nuclear power plant in the new capital of Indonesia, Nusantara, Russian ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobyeva said on Wednesday.

"Responding to the call of the Indonesian government, (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin is ready to build a nuclear power plant on Kalimantan. Several Indonesian government agencies have already contacted us on issues related to the technologies that Russia possesses," Vorobyeva said as quoted by CNBC Indonesia.

According to her, the Russian side is interested in the development of the city of Nusantara on the Kalimantan peninsula and is ready to offer Indonesia unique technologies.

In particular, Russia has the technology of floating nuclear power plants, which are attached to large ships and can be placed anywhere, Vorobyeva added. This makes them indispensable in the event of natural disasters, from which Indonesia often suffers, the ambassador noted.

"We are the only ones in the world who have this technology," Vorobyeva said.

This summer, Putin offered his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo, cooperation in working on a nuclear project in Indonesia.

