Russia Ready to Compensate for Undelivered Grain Supplies to Poorest States - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Russia can guarantee its readiness to compensate for the undelivered grain supplies for the poorest African countries at its own expense, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"There was also a statement by our Minister of Agriculture, Dmitry Patrushev, who spoke of the readiness to compensate for the shortfall in volumes for the poorest countries.

Again, I take this opportunity to remind you that only a small share of the total grain supplied in the course of this transaction accounted for the poorest countries, the rest was received by non-poor countries that are located in Europe," Peskov told reporters.

How this will be done is a complex question, the official said, adding that it has yet to be worked out.