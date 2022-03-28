UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready To Consider Any Locations For Negotiations With Ukraine - Lavrov

Published March 28, 2022

Russia Ready to Consider Any Locations for Negotiations With Ukraine - Lavrov

Russia is ready to consider any locations for negotiations with Ukraine, including Belgrade, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Russia is ready to consider any locations for negotiations with Ukraine, including Belgrade, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"The place for negotiations must be acceptable for both teams.

We held three rounds of face-to-face negotiations in Belarus, then there was a break for technical reasons, it was difficult to meet directly. Now, an agreement has been reached on a meeting in Istanbul, it reflects the geographical point in relation to which the capabilities of both sides coincide. Although, I repeat, we will, of course, be ready to consider other locations, including Belgrade," Lavrov told Serbian media.

