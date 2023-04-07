Russia Ready to Consider Any Serious US Proposal on Dialogue - Lavrov

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Russia is always ready to consider any serious proposals for negotiations with the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

On Monday, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said that Lavrov is open to meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York if the latter requests it.

"As for the proposal to meet with Blinken in New York, well, he (Nebenzia) did not just say that out of the blue. They began to ask him... 'will Lavrov meet with Blinken or not?' Well, he said that if such a request appears, we will consider it. We regularly say in such situations that we never refuse serious proposals for dialogue," Lavrov told reporters.