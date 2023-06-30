Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Russia Ready to Consider Finland's Proposal to Normalize Ties if Received - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Russia is ready to consider Finland's proposal to normalize relations if Helsinki makes such a request, taking into account their NATO membership, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Lavrov said that the ties were severed by Finland when it "broke away from its traditions of good-neighborliness and mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia.

"

"If the Finnish side decides to return to normal relations we will be ready to consider what Helsinki can do in this connection. But in this discussion we will take into account the changed status of Finland, bearing in mind its accession to NATO, including the document signed by Finland, which allows the deployment of military infrastructure of the alliance on the territory of the country," Lavrov told a briefing.

