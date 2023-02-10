Russia Ready to Consider New Formats of Cooperation With West on Its Own Terms - Diplomat

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Moscow is ready to consider new format of cooperation with the West but on its own terms, Alexander Shulgin, the Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and ambassador to the Netherlands, has told Sputnik.

"There would be no return to 'business as usual,' to the former scheme of relations with states unfriendly to us. However, Russia is ready to consider new formats of cooperation on our terms if and when Western capitals 'mature' to this," Shulgin said.

Speaking about relations with the Netherlands, the ambassador said that the Hague unilaterally "froze" almost all the areas of bilateral cooperation with Russia that were still open.

"Businesses working with Russia have had to curtail or suspend their activities in our country, not least because of pressure from the official Hague and the widespread anti-Russian campaign unleashed in the local media. In fact, cooperation in the fields of education, culture, and science has been completely discontinued. Political contacts have been reduced to a minimum," Shulgin said.