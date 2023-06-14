Russia Ready to Consider New Indonesian Peace Initiatives on Ukraine - Ambassador

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Russia is ready to consider any new peace initiatives on Ukraine from Indonesia, Russian Ambassador to Jakarta Lyudmila Vorobieva told Sputnik on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Wednesday.

On June 3, Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto proposed a peace plan for the Ukrainian conflict that would create a demilitarized zone similar to the one between North and South Koreas. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to insist his own peace plan is the only viable and acceptable option for Kiev.

"I cannot say whether there will be new proposals for peace in Ukraine from Indonesia. This is a question for the Indonesian authorities. But, as you know, Indonesia would be ready to act as a third party in the Ukraine issue ... If Indonesia officially presents any other proposals to us, we, of course, are ready to consider them," Vorobieva said.

She noted that in order to promote any sort of peace plan, there must be a good will on both sides.

"The initiative of Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto was immediately rejected by the Ukrainian side and its Western curators. Whether this plan was bad, whether this plan was good ” no one cared. The answer was a simple 'no' and nothing more. Discussing and talking about this plan, when the opposite side has already rejected it, is pointless," the ambassador said.

In November, Zelenskyy unveiled his 10-point peace plan, which provides for the withdrawal of all Russian troops and the restoration of Ukraine's full territorial integrity. Zelenskyy also wants security guarantees for Ukraine and the creation of an international mechanism to compensate his country's for the losses using Russian assets.

Russia has responded to international mediation attempts by saying that it would be open to negotiations respecting Russian interests and "the reality on the ground," but that Kiev did not seem interested in trying to find a negotiated solution.