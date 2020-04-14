UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready To Consider New Requests For Help In Fight Against COVID-19 From US - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 03:37 PM

Russia Ready to Consider New Requests for Help in Fight Against COVID-19 From US - Lavrov

Moscow is ready to consider possible new requests from the United States to send additional cargo with medical equipment to combat the coronavirus, if Washington makes them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Moscow is ready to consider possible new requests from the United States to send additional cargo with medical equipment to combat the coronavirus, if Washington makes them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

On April 1, Russia's An-124 Ruslan military cargo aircraft arrived in New York. According to the Russian ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, the plane brought medical equipment, including masks and disinfectants. Antonov expressed confidence that Washington would do the same for Russia if necessary.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said last week it had footed half of the bill for the medical cargo sent to the United States to fight COVID-19. The other half was paid by the US side.

"If there are additional appeals from the US side regarding the deliveries of this or that equipment or personal protection means, we will certainly consider them. [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin and [US President Donald] Trump discussed that in a recent telephone conversation," Lavrov said at a press conference.

