Russia Ready To Consider West's Serious Proposals On Ukraine But None Exist Yet - Lavrov

Published January 18, 2023

Russia Ready to Consider West's Serious Proposals on Ukraine but None Exist Yet - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Russia is ready to consider serious proposals from the West for negotiations on the Ukrainian issue, but so far they have been none, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"You asked what is the prospect of negotiations between Russia and the West on the Ukrainian issue - we will be ready to respond to any serious proposals.

We don't see any serious proposals yet. We will be ready to consider them and decide," Lavrov told an annual press conference.

