Russia Ready To Consult Iran On Redesign Of Arak Reactor - Deputy Foreign Minister

The transformation of the heavy water reactor facility in the Iranian city of Arak will be sped up, Russia is ready to consult, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday

Under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, to which Russia is a party, Tehran has agreed to transform the facility so as it would be unable to produce weapons-grade plutonium.

"The Iranians are unhappy that the preparations for the modernization are moving too slowly ... The work will be sped up ... Purchase and supply of the equipment for the reactor can now be discussed from the practical point of view. We have welcomed this progress ... [Moscow] is ready to consult, if necessary, but this is all we can do on Arak," Ryabkov told a press conference.

