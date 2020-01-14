Russia Ready to Continue Arms Deliveries to Sri Lanka to Ensure Security - Lavrov

(@imziishan)

Russia is ready to continue helping Sri Lanka maintain its defense capabilities through the supply of arms, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

COLOMBO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Russia is ready to continue helping Sri Lanka maintain its defense capabilities through the supply of arms, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Regarding defense cooperation, both the minister [of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena] and I have expressed satisfaction with how it is developing. Russia has supplied and is ready to continue supplying armaments that are necessary for Sri Lanka to ensure its defense capabilities and maintain security," Lavrov said after talks with his Sri Lankan counterpart.

Lavrov added that Sri Lanka was interested in Russian investments in energy production and tourism infrastructure.

"I am sure that it is important to more actively develop direct contacts between both countries' businessmen so that these ideas could be discussed in detail," he added.

Lavrov kicked off his Asia tour after arriving in Sri Lanka earlier in the day. He is to meet top officials to discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues. Lavrov will also visit India and Uzbekistan.