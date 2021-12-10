UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready To Continue Constructive Dialogue With US On Ukraine - Ryabkov

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 07:06 PM

Russia is ready to re-engage in a constructive dialogue with the United States on the Ukraine issue, which remains one of the priority topics in the interaction between the two countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday

"The situation in Ukraine is in the focus of attention, the presidents (Russia's Vladimir Putin and US's Joe Biden) gave a lot of time to this topic during their conversation via the video link on December 7," Ryabkov told a press conference in the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

The presidents also touched upon the situation in Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, the Iranian nuclear program, and climate issues, among others, he recalled, adding that Moscow expects to continue a constructive dialogue with Washington.

