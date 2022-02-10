UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready To Continue Dialogue With US Regardless Of Sanctions Threats - UN Envoy

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Russia Ready to Continue Dialogue With US Regardless of Sanctions Threats - UN Envoy

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Russia is ready to continue dialogue with the United States, regardless of the threat of new sanctions in connection with the situation around Ukraine, but without taking into account important topics for Moscow, this will be difficult, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations office in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Our desire to negotiate with the United States on international and European security issues does not depend on sanctions threats from Washington. The main thing we are now waiting for is clear US and NATO responses to our security guarantees documents," Gatilov said.

As of now, the priority topics for Russia about the non-expansion of NATO, the non-deployment of strike weapons systems in countries neighboring Russia and the return of NATO to the configuration of 1997 "did not receive a proper response from the United States and NATO," the diplomat said.

"Without their due consideration, progressive movement towards mutual consideration of interests in the field of solving urgent problems of European security is extremely difficult," Gatilov said.

The diplomat noted that sanctions threats from the US and its allies, aggressive rhetoric from the West and military preparations near the borders with Russia exacerbate the situation and worsen the atmosphere for security dialogue.

