Russia Ready to Continue Discussions on Persian Gulf With UN Security Council - Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) Russia is ready to continue discussions on the situation in the Persian Gulf with members of the UN Security Council, Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told reporters.

"We are ready to continue discussions on this matter with the Security Council members and the regional states," Nebenzia said during a virtual press briefing on Friday.

The Russian ambassador pointed out that the majority of the UN Security Council members have expressed genuine interest for Russia's proposals on de-escalation in the region and on establishing comprehensive security arrangements in the Persian Gulf.

Nemebzia expressed confidence that all regional security issues should be resolved by regional means, with regional states playing a leading role in the process. However, the global players should also have a special responsibility in that process, he added.