UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ready To Continue Strategic Arms Control Dialogue With US - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:36 PM

Russia Ready to Continue Strategic Arms Control Dialogue With US - Foreign Ministry

Russia is open to continuing the negotiations with the United States on issues pertaining to arms control and strategic stability, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexey Zaitsev said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Russia is open to continuing the negotiations with the United States on issues pertaining to arms control and strategic stability, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexey Zaitsev said on Thursday.

On Monday, Russia and the US launched talks on arms control in the Austrian capital of Vienna, due to wrap up on Thursday.

"Russia is open to continuing the dialogue with Washington on various strategic aspects, considering it extremely important for particularly the attempt to prevent further collapse of existing international agreements in the field," Zaitsev said at a briefing.

As stressed by the official, Moscow expects this dialogue to be built on parity and consideration of mutual interests and concerns.

The diplomat further described the Russian-US arms control talks in Vienna as "concrete and professional," adding that the parties "have yet to analyze the outcomes in detail."

"We believe the continuation of work in this direction requires the involvement of primarily the United Kingdom and France, the US' allies in NATO, which describes itself as a nuclear alliance," Zaitsev said.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear France Vienna Alliance United Kingdom United States

Recent Stories

Javed Murtaza appointed PCB’s Chief Financial Of ..

30 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE leaders on ..

1 hour ago

India&#039;s mandatory quarantine for internationa ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders on Eid ..

1 hour ago

Over 700,000 people benefit from ERC’s Eid initi ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts 55,257 additional COVID-1 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.