Russia Ready to Continue Strategic Arms Control Dialogue With US - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Russia is open to continuing the negotiations with the United States on issues pertaining to arms control and strategic stability, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexey Zaitsev said on Thursday.

On Monday, Russia and the US launched talks on arms control in the Austrian capital of Vienna, due to wrap up on Thursday.

"Russia is open to continuing the dialogue with Washington on various strategic aspects, considering it extremely important for particularly the attempt to prevent further collapse of existing international agreements in the field," Zaitsev said at a briefing.

As stressed by the official, Moscow expects this dialogue to be built on parity and consideration of mutual interests and concerns.

The diplomat further described the Russian-US arms control talks in Vienna as "concrete and professional," adding that the parties "have yet to analyze the outcomes in detail."

"We believe the continuation of work in this direction requires the involvement of primarily the United Kingdom and France, the US' allies in NATO, which describes itself as a nuclear alliance," Zaitsev said.