UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready To Continue Talks On Grain Deal Memo With UN - Deputy Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Russia Ready to Continue Talks on Grain Deal Memo With UN - Deputy Foreign Minister

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) Russia is willing to continue dialogue with the United Nations on the fulfillment of the Black Sea Grain Initiative's memorandum aimed at unblocking Russian agricultural exports if these talks bring tangible results, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Saturday.

On Friday, Geneva hosted a new round of talks between Russia, represented by Vershinin, and the UN, represented by Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development Rebeca Grynspan, on the memorandum on Russia's agricultural exports within the grain deal.

"The dates (of future talks) are not yet known.

We hold consultations on a regular basis. We are not the type of people who lose their temper. We want to get real results for Russia. For the sake of these results, we are ready to continue the dialogue, but this dialogue, I repeat, must be productive. So far, unfortunately, it is not," Vershinin told reporters following the talks at the UN headquarters in Geneva.

Asked if Russia intended to agree to the deal's extension beyond July 18 if things remain as they are, the diplomat said, "I believe in any circumstances we must stand by the clear understanding of Russian interests. This is what we will driven by."

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Russia Geneva July

Recent Stories

Hina Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finl ..

Hina Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finland

2 minutes ago
 More than 10,000 people celebrating Philippine com ..

More than 10,000 people celebrating Philippine community in country in presence ..

11 minutes ago
 Interior Minister inaugurates online passport rene ..

Interior Minister inaugurates online passport renewal counter

57 minutes ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre creates smart facility to ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre creates smart facility to develop and test new technolog ..

3 hours ago
 Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Gov ..

Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Governor officially takes office

4 hours ago
 4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving ..

4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving Amazon plane crash and 40 days ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.