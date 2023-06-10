Russia Ready to Continue Talks on Grain Deal Memo With UN - Deputy Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) Russia is willing to continue dialogue with the United Nations on the fulfillment of the Black Sea Grain Initiative's memorandum aimed at unblocking Russian agricultural exports if these talks bring tangible results, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Saturday.

On Friday, Geneva hosted a new round of talks between Russia, represented by Vershinin, and the UN, represented by Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development Rebeca Grynspan, on the memorandum on Russia's agricultural exports within the grain deal.

"The dates (of future talks) are not yet known.

We hold consultations on a regular basis. We are not the type of people who lose their temper. We want to get real results for Russia. For the sake of these results, we are ready to continue the dialogue, but this dialogue, I repeat, must be productive. So far, unfortunately, it is not," Vershinin told reporters following the talks at the UN headquarters in Geneva.

Asked if Russia intended to agree to the deal's extension beyond July 18 if things remain as they are, the diplomat said, "I believe in any circumstances we must stand by the clear understanding of Russian interests. This is what we will driven by."