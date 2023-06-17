UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready To Continue War Prisoner Swaps With Ukraine - Putin

Published June 17, 2023

Russia is ready to continue the exchange of prisoners of war with Ukraine, the process is underway, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the African delegation at the Konstantinovsky Palace near St. Petersburg

STRELNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Russia is ready to continue the exchange of prisoners of war with Ukraine, the process is underway, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the African delegation at the Konstantinovsky Palace near St. Petersburg.

"Regarding prisoners of war, and this process is underway. Thank you for mentioning it," Putin said.

The Russian leader said that Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other partners have done a lot for the exchange.

"We are ready to continue this process," Putin added.

