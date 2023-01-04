UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready To Continue Work Within Middle East Quartet Despite US' Quitting - Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Russia Ready to Continue Work Within Middle East Quartet Despite US' Quitting - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) Despite the US decision to terminate the so-called middle East Quartet, Russia is ready to continue working within this format, Vladimir Safronkov, the Russian Foreign Ministry's special representative for the Middle East, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"It is not our decision to end the dialogue under the Quartet.

Even in the current geopolitical realities, we are ready to return to collective work. They should make up their mind. In the meantime, we continue to work in our national capacity, relying on close interaction with all regional states," the diplomat said in an interview.

According to Safronkov, the US policy toward the Quartet, which includes Russia, the US, the EU and the UN, is a continuation of Washington's course to scrap a number of multilateral formats.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Washington Vladimir Putin Middle East All

Recent Stories

Pakistan rejects remarks made by Indian Minister o ..

Pakistan rejects remarks made by Indian Minister of External Affairs

4 minutes ago
 US says Pakistan has right to defense itself from ..

US says Pakistan has right to defense itself from terrorism

40 minutes ago
 United States celebrates 75 years of Pak-US friend ..

United States celebrates 75 years of Pak-US friendship with public illumination

2 hours ago
 Phone call between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and M ..

Phone call between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Sohbatpur, Balochistan ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Sohbatpur, Balochistan today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.