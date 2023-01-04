Russia Ready to Continue Work Within Middle East Quartet Despite US' Quitting - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) Despite the US decision to terminate the so-called middle East Quartet, Russia is ready to continue working within this format, Vladimir Safronkov, the Russian Foreign Ministry's special representative for the Middle East, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"It is not our decision to end the dialogue under the Quartet.

Even in the current geopolitical realities, we are ready to return to collective work. They should make up their mind. In the meantime, we continue to work in our national capacity, relying on close interaction with all regional states," the diplomat said in an interview.

According to Safronkov, the US policy toward the Quartet, which includes Russia, the US, the EU and the UN, is a continuation of Washington's course to scrap a number of multilateral formats.