Russia Ready To Convince EU Its Public Procurement Does Not Violate WTO Rules - Ministry

Mon 19th July 2021 | 10:40 PM

Russia Ready to Convince EU Its Public Procurement Does Not Violate WTO Rules - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Russia is ready to convince the EU that the rules of public procurement in Russia do not violate the norms of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ekaterina Mayorova, the director of the trade negotiations department of the Russian Economic Development Ministry, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the European Commission, on behalf of the European Union, initiated dispute in the WTO with Russia over certain restrictions on the supply of goods and services to Russian state-owned companies from European companies.

"We are ready to hold consultations with EU representatives on this issue. We hope that, based on the results, we will be able to clarify those aspects of Russian procurement regulation that are questioned by the EU, and show their compliance with the rules of the World Trade Organization," Mayorova said.

Requesting consultations is the first step in the WTO dispute resolution process. This stage usually lasts 60 days. If the consultations fail, the complainant may ask the organization to form a panel of arbitrators who will consider the dispute.

