UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ready To Cooperate On Sputnik V Vaccine On Platform Of Council Of Europe - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Russia Ready to Cooperate on Sputnik V Vaccine on Platform of Council of Europe - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Russia is ready to cooperate on vaccination by its Sputnik V vaccine on the platform of the Council of Europe, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

"Russia has certified the first coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V. We are working on two more vaccines. We are ready to cooperate on vaccination on the platform of the Council of Europe," Lavrov said in an address to the online ministerial meeting of the Council of Europe.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE-Latvia Political Consultations Commission disc ..

8 minutes ago

Flydubai commences flights to Tel Aviv from 26th N ..

23 minutes ago

UAE, Russia discuss financial, trade and investmen ..

38 minutes ago

UAE, Malta discuss cultural cooperation

53 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Supreme Committee for Abu ..

1 hour ago

Jati Umra’s narrative damages country, says Fird ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.