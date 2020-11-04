Russia Ready to Cooperate on Sputnik V Vaccine on Platform of Council of Europe - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Russia is ready to cooperate on vaccination by its Sputnik V vaccine on the platform of the Council of Europe, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

"Russia has certified the first coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V. We are working on two more vaccines. We are ready to cooperate on vaccination on the platform of the Council of Europe," Lavrov said in an address to the online ministerial meeting of the Council of Europe.