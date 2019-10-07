Russia Ready to Cooperate Regardless of Changes in US Administration - Ambassador

(@imziishan)

SAN FRANCISCO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) The recent departure of a number of senior US administration officials has no effect on Moscow's readiness to work with Washington, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov says.

"We presume that the president determines the principle line in the United States of America. We proceed from the fact that we must and will work with any White House and State Department staff," Antonov said on Sunday, at the Fort Ross Dialogue forum in California.

The Russian ambassador also expressed hope that he will be able to establish normal working relations with new national security adviser Robert O'Brien and US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

"... with Pentagon's former leadership, we had pragmatic business relations. I very much hope that normal working relations will develop with the new leadership of both the National Security Council and the Pentagon," Antonov told journalists.

The ambassador added that requests on holding meetings with both O'Brien and Esper have been submitted but no response has been issued so far.