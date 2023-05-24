UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready To Cooperate With All Interested In Confronting Challenges To Humanity- Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2023 | 12:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Russia is ready for the closest interaction with all interested countries in confronting common challenges to humanity, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"I have said more than once and I will emphasize again: our country is ready for the closest interaction with all interested states in confronting common threats, common challenges that humanity faces today," Putin said in a video address to an international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues taking place in the Moscow region.

