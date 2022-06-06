UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready To Cooperate With All States In Cyber Domain - Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2022 | 09:05 PM

Russia Ready to Cooperate With All States in Cyber Domain - Diplomat

Moscow is ready to work out international legal agreements with countries worldwide that will soberly assess the threat of cyber warfare, a senior Russian international information security official said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) Moscow is ready to work out international legal agreements with countries worldwide that will soberly assess the threat of cyber warfare, a senior Russian international information security official said on Monday.

"We continue to insist that there is no alternative to the peaceful use of ICTs (Information and communications technologies) and the prevention of conflicts in this sphere. We are ready to work out appropriate international legal arrangements with all states that are sober about the threat of cyber warfare," Andrey Krutskikh said.

Krutskikh also noted that Ukraine, with the help of the United States, commits cyberattacks on critical infrastructure of Russia, adding that if provocations continue, the answer will be firm and decisive.

"Under the guise of the defense of democracy, the US unleashed cyber aggression against Russia and its allies.

They use as a battering ram the 'Zelenskyy regime' and its 'IT army' to carry out cyber-attacks against our country," Krutskikh said.

Moscow "does not recommend that the United States provoke Russia into retaliatory measures because a response will certainly follow, and it will be firm and decisive," he stressed.

According to Krutskikh, the result of such a confrontation can be catastrophic, because in a direct cyber clash of states there will be no winners.

On June 1, the US National Security Agency (NSA) and Cyber Command head Gen. Paul Nakasone said that US military hackers have conducted offensive operations in support of Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation in that country.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Democracy United States June All

Recent Stories

Utility Stores Corporation starts mobile service i ..

Utility Stores Corporation starts mobile service in KP to supply cheap flour

1 minute ago
 China to End Ban on New Customers for Ride-Hailing ..

China to End Ban on New Customers for Ride-Hailing Giant Didi, Two US Tech Firms ..

1 minute ago
 No new Corona cases reported in KP

No new Corona cases reported in KP

1 minute ago
 China Envoy to UN Says Hopes Upcoming Ukraine Talk ..

China Envoy to UN Says Hopes Upcoming Ukraine Talks Will Help Build Trust, Resol ..

1 minute ago
 US Sanctions 2 Bosnia-Herzegovina Officials for Th ..

US Sanctions 2 Bosnia-Herzegovina Officials for Threatening Regional Stability - ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Bar Council condemns murder of a lawyers ..

Pakistan Bar Council condemns murder of a lawyers in Lahore, Kamoke

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.