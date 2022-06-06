Russia Ready to Cooperate With All States in Cyber Domain - Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow is ready to work out international legal agreements with countries worldwide that will soberly assess the threat of cyber warfare, a senior Russian international information security official said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) Moscow is ready to work out international legal agreements with countries worldwide that will soberly assess the threat of cyber warfare, a senior Russian international information security official said on Monday.

"We continue to insist that there is no alternative to the peaceful use of ICTs (Information and communications technologies) and the prevention of conflicts in this sphere. We are ready to work out appropriate international legal arrangements with all states that are sober about the threat of cyber warfare," Andrey Krutskikh said.

Krutskikh also noted that Ukraine, with the help of the United States, commits cyberattacks on critical infrastructure of Russia, adding that if provocations continue, the answer will be firm and decisive.

"Under the guise of the defense of democracy, the US unleashed cyber aggression against Russia and its allies.

They use as a battering ram the 'Zelenskyy regime' and its 'IT army' to carry out cyber-attacks against our country," Krutskikh said.

Moscow "does not recommend that the United States provoke Russia into retaliatory measures because a response will certainly follow, and it will be firm and decisive," he stressed.

According to Krutskikh, the result of such a confrontation can be catastrophic, because in a direct cyber clash of states there will be no winners.

On June 1, the US National Security Agency (NSA) and Cyber Command head Gen. Paul Nakasone said that US military hackers have conducted offensive operations in support of Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation in that country.