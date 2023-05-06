Russia Ready to Cooperate With All States to Prevent Future Pandemics - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) Russia is ready to provide assistance and cooperate with all countries on the principles of solidarity in global health care in order to prevent future pandemics, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

The statement came after the World Health Organization on Friday canceled the global status of the COVID-19 pandemic, declared in 2020.

"Russia is ready to provide assistance and cooperate with all countries on the principles of solidarity, equality and respect for international law to find mutually acceptable solutions to reach the positive dynamics of sustainable development and to deepen international cooperation in global health care in order to prevent pandemics in the future," the ministry's statement read.