Russia Ready To Cooperate With Any Prime Minister Elected By Hungarian People - Putin

Published February 01, 2022

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he intended to run in the next election in April and hoped to win, the Russian leader noted that Moscow was ready to work with any prime minister elected by the people, but cooperation with Orban was very fruitful

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he intended to run in the next election in April and hoped to win, the Russian leader noted that Moscow was ready to work with any prime minister elected by the people, but cooperation with Orban was very fruitful.

"This is our 12th meeting.

Almost everyone among EU colleagues are no longer in the office. I honestly do not plan to leave. There are elections in April. I am going to win, so I have a reasonable assumption that we will see each other in the future within two years," Orban said at a meeting with Putin.

The Russian leader, for his part, noted that in this case it was customary to say that Moscow was ready to work with any elected leader. But at the same time, Putin noted that Orban had done a lot in the interests of Hungary and Russia.

