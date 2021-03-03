UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready To Cooperate With ASEAN On Situation In Myanmar - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 11:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Russia is ready to cooperate with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on the settlement of the political crisis in Myanmar, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the foreign ministers of the ASEAN countries held an informal online meeting, calling on all parties in Myanmar to exercise restraint and offering their assistance in finding a peaceful solution to the post-coup crisis.

"We hope that the position of Myanmar's regional neighbors will promote settlement of the situation in the country. We are ready to cooperate with the ASEAN in this sphere both on international platforms and within the ASEAN-centric mechanisms," the ministry wrote on its website.

The ministry added that it supported the ASEAN countries' call on Myanmar's stakeholders to refrain from violence and start a constructive dialogue.

"We share the call .

.. on all the parties to refrain from further violence and exercise maximum restraint and flexibility, look for peaceful decision through a constructive dialogue," the ministry said.

On February 1, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency hours before the newly-elected parliament was due to convene. State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, along with other top officials accused of election fraud, have been detained.

The coup d'etat prompted mass demonstrations against the military junta. Tensions between the protesters and the police appear to be rising as law enforcement officers turn to more brutal tactics to crack down on the opposition. On Wednesday, UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener warned of the possibility of a full-fledged war in Myanmar amid an increasing number of people killed during protests.

