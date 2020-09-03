UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready To Cooperate With China For Prevention Of World Wars, Conflicts - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has told his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, that Russia is ready to join forces with China for the prevention of international conflicts and preservation of global peace and stability, the Kremlin said in a press release on Thursday.

Putin sent a telegram to Xi to mark the 75th year since the end of the Second World War and Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

"The Second World War became the largest tragedy in the history of humankind, claiming tens of millions of lives. The Soviet Union and China took the brunt of fascism and militarism and crashed the invaders at the cost of the largest human losses," the telegram read, as quoted in the press release.

It was during the tough war years that the Russian-Chinese "bonds of friendship and mutual assistance" were forged and now continue to stimulate the dynamic development of the comprehensive bilateral partnership and strategic cooperation, according to the Russian president.

Putin was quoted as saying that Moscow and Beijing shared a common duty of "resisting any attempts to falsify history and glorify the Nazis, militarists and their accomplices" and preventing the "oblivion and, moreover, denigration of the liberators' exploits and revision of the results of World War II."

"The Russian president expressed readiness, together with friendly China, to continue making active efforts to prevent wars and conflicts in the world and ensure global stability and security," the press release read.

