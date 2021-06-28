Russia Ready to Cooperate With EU on Cybersecurity - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Russia is ready to cooperate with the European Union on cybersecurity, as President Vladimir Putin initiated international cooperation on information security although the idea got no support back then, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the EU should discuss cyberattacks, allegedly carried out by Russia, directly with Moscow.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin was the first one to initiate international cooperation on information security. This initiative did not get any support back then. Russia is certainly ready for and interested in such cooperation," Peskov said, asked if Moscow is ready for dialogue.