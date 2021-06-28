UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ready To Cooperate With EU On Cybersecurity - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 03:40 PM

Russia Ready to Cooperate With EU on Cybersecurity - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Russia is ready to cooperate with the European Union on cybersecurity, as President Vladimir Putin initiated international cooperation on information security although the idea got no support back then, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the EU should discuss cyberattacks, allegedly carried out by Russia, directly with Moscow.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin was the first one to initiate international cooperation on information security. This initiative did not get any support back then. Russia is certainly ready for and interested in such cooperation," Peskov said, asked if Moscow is ready for dialogue.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German European Union Vladimir Putin Angela Merkel

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,040 new COVID-19 cases, 1,988 reco ..

26 minutes ago

Minister of Tolerance, Dominican Ambassador boosti ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Clear receives primary membership of CCP12

1 hour ago

Over 600,000 meals distributed in Kazakhstan, Taji ..

1 hour ago

Emirates expands IATA Travel Pass implementation, ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Secur ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.