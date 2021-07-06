Russia Ready to Cooperate With Indonesia on Battling Pandemic - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Russia is open to boosting cooperation with Indonesia on battling the COVID-19 pandemic as the island country sees a record rise in daily infections, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Indonesian Rakyat Merdeka newspaper ahead of his visit.

Lavrov is set to visit Jakarta on July 6, where he will meet with his Indonesian counterpart, Retno Marsudi.

"Of course, we intend to touch upon measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Russia is ready to actively cooperate with Indonesia on this issue," Lavrov said in an interview.

Indonesia on Monday reported 29,745 new coronavirus cases, hitting another record spike. To curb the spread of the virus, the country declared a state of emergency in several regions from July 3 to July 20. In total, Indonesia has logged more than 2.2 million cumulative cases, including 1.9 million recoveries and over 60,000 fatalities. More than 42 million doses of vaccines have been administered in Indonesia, with some 7.

9% of the population of 270 million being vaccinated so far.

Other topics on the agenda of Lavrov's visit will include prospects for diversifying trade and expanding cooperation in trade and investment, especially in such priority areas, as energy, transport infrastructure, car and aircraft manufacturing, IT and halal industry, the Russian foreign minister told the newspaper.

The two sides also plan to discuss strengthening ties in education, science, culture, and regional stability, the top diplomat added.

Indonesia, Lavrov continued, has been one of Moscow's key partners in the Asia-Pacific region since gaining its independence. According to the foreign minister, he has had regular contacts with Marsudi over the years, and the upcoming talks in Jakarta will become a logical continuation of 2017 and 2018 meetings.

Last year, the two countries celebrated the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.