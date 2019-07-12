Russia Ready to Cooperate With New CoE Secretary General - Deputy Foreign Minister

Russia is ready to cooperate with newly elected Council of Europe (CoE) Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric and hopes to establish close relations with the institution, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Friday

The Parliamentary Assembly of the CoE (PACE) elected on June 26 Pejcinovic Buric, who is also the foreign minister of Croatia, as the new secretary general of the institution for a five-year term beginning September 18.

"We are ready to work with the secretary general," Grushko said.

He added that Russia expected to establish close relations with the CoE, praising its important role.

Grushko also said that Russia was working on repaying its 2017-2018 debt that it owed to the CoE.

A CoE representative told Sputnik on July 2 that Russia owed 55 million Euros (over $62 million) as its contribution to the budget of the council for part of 2017 and 2018, after it had already repaid 33 million euros for part of 2019.

Russia decided to suspend part of its contributions to the CoE budget in 2017, until the rights of its delegation to the PACE, stripped in 2014 over Russia's alleged role in the Ukrainian crisis, were restored. The assembly restored the Russian delegation's rights in late June.