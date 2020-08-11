Russia Ready to Cooperate With US on Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Direct Investment Fund

Russia is ready to cooperate on the coronavirus vaccine research with the United States, Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Russia is ready to cooperate on the coronavirus vaccine research with the United States, Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Health Ministry registered the first coronavirus vaccine in the world. The vaccine, named Sputnik V, was developed jointly by the Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defense Ministry.

"We do not believe this should be political and be competitive, we refer not only to Sputnik but Soyuz Apollo, which is a joint mission with the US.

We are open to share our technology with the US, we believe again we have a joint enemy, which is coronavirus, and we need to put aside our political difficulties," Dmitriev said at a press conference.

"We are very much open and believe that other nations should study our vaccine, should study different vaccines and really focus on protecting people, but also enable our economies to open and work well," the Russian Direct Investment Fund chief added.