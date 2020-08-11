UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ready To Cooperate With US On Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Direct Investment Fund

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:59 PM

Russia Ready to Cooperate With US on Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Direct Investment Fund

Russia is ready to cooperate on the coronavirus vaccine research with the United States, Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Russia is ready to cooperate on the coronavirus vaccine research with the United States, Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Health Ministry registered the first coronavirus vaccine in the world. The vaccine, named Sputnik V, was developed jointly by the Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defense Ministry.

"We do not believe this should be political and be competitive, we refer not only to Sputnik but Soyuz Apollo, which is a joint mission with the US.

We are open to share our technology with the US, we believe again we have a joint enemy, which is coronavirus, and we need to put aside our political difficulties," Dmitriev said at a press conference.

"We are very much open and believe that other nations should study our vaccine, should study different vaccines and really focus on protecting people, but also enable our economies to open and work well," the Russian Direct Investment Fund chief added.

Related Topics

World Technology Russia United States Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Integrated Transport Centre highlights mid-2020 ac ..

7 seconds ago

Modon Properties signs long-term lease agreement w ..

22 seconds ago

Hadiqa Kiani thanks fans and friends over birthday ..

7 minutes ago

Sharjah Museums Authority launches digital program ..

15 minutes ago

‘Stay strong, we will bounce back Pakistan Zinda ..

20 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces new committee me ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.