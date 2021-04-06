Russia Ready to Cooperate With WHO to Further Study COVID-19 Origins - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Russia is ready to cooperate with the World Health Organization (WHO) to further investigate the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday as WHO experts presented the relevant report.

The WHO released last week the full version of a report by an international expert group on its mission to Wuhan ” the world's first COVID-19 hotspot. According to the authors, the outbreak was unlikely caused by a leak from a laboratory in Wuhan, while the virus was most likely transmitted to humans from bats through an intermediary animal.

"It is important that the document outlines ways for further work and international cooperation to study the origins of COVID-19. We are talking about joint research in the field of environment, zoonoses, genetics and immunology.

We will be ready to interact with partners in these areas," Zakharova said in a statement.

The WHO team spent nearly a month in China from mid-January and probed several sites, including a wet market and a laboratory in the Wuhan Institute of Virology, for clues on the virus' origins.

Following the probe, Washington expressed concerns about whether China duly communicated raw data on the coronavirus to the WHO amid media reports that the organization's investigators were denied access to personalized data on more than a hundred early cases of COVID-19.

Last week, the same concerns were voiced by WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The United States and 13 other nations have jointly expressed their concerns over the WHO report saying it was late in coming out and failed to include complete data and samples.