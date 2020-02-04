UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready To Create 5th Generation Fighter In Cooperation With India- Industry Minister

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 11:48 AM

Russia is ready to create the Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA) in cooperation with India, and a contract under which India could purchase Russia's Su-57 fighters may become a positive signal toward activating the effort

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Russia is ready to create the Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA) in cooperation with India, and a contract under which India could purchase Russia's Su-57 fighters may become a positive signal toward activating the effort, Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We are ready to continue negotiations on the fifth-generation fighter. An important event has happened in the Su-57 program, the Russian Defense Ministry has placed an order for 76 fighters. I believe this is a positive signal for our Indian partners, and we will discuss the specific formats of cooperation," Manturov said.

The head of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, told Sputnik back in August 2018 that the project of the Russian-Indian cooperation on the FGFA had been frozen, but there still was a possibility to resume dialogue.

The FGFA is part of India's government policy Make in India. Its is expected to be developed jointly by Russia's Sukhoi Company and India's Hindustan Aeronautics.

