Russia Ready To Create Global Security System: Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 05:14 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that the country is open for dialogue and cooperation on the most burning issues, including creating a common reliable system of security, which the complex and rapidly-changing world needs

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that the country is open for dialogue and cooperation on the most burning issues, including creating a common reliable system of security, which the complex and rapidly-changing world needs.

"We understand how important it is to strengthen friendship and confidence among peoples ...

Only by uniting together can we protect the world from new dangerous threats," Putin said in a speech at a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the victory of the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War on Moscow's Red Square.

He said that the glory goes to numerous Soviet soldiers fallen during the Great Patriotic War fighting and defeating the Nazis.

Putin said Russia will protect and defend the fair truth of the war, an integral part of World War II lasting from 1939 to 1945.

