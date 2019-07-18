Russia Ready To Deliver Su-35 Fighters To Turkey If Turkey Wants This - Rostec CEO
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 04:17 PM
Russia is ready to deliver Su-35 fighter jets to Turkey if the latter wants this, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said on Thursday
"If our Turkish colleagues express such a desire, we are ready to work out the deliveries of the Su-35 jets," Chemezov said.