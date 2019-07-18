UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready To Deliver Su-35 Fighters To Turkey If Turkey Wants This - Rostec CEO

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 04:17 PM

Russia is ready to deliver Su-35 fighter jets to Turkey if the latter wants this, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Russia is ready to deliver Su-35 fighter jets to Turkey if the latter wants this, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said on Thursday.

"If our Turkish colleagues express such a desire, we are ready to work out the deliveries of the Su-35 jets," Chemezov said.

