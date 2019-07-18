Russia Ready to Deliver Su-35 Fighters to Turkey if Turkey Wants This - Rostec CEO

Russia is ready to deliver Su-35 fighter jets to Turkey if the latter wants this, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said on Thursday

"If our Turkish colleagues express such a desire, we are ready to work out the deliveries of the Su-35 jets," Chemezov said.