DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Nothing prevents Russia from starting to fulfill its contract with Indonesia on delivering Su-35 fighters, so Russia is currently waiting for Jakarta's decision, Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev said on Monday.

Under the contract, signed in 2018, Russia should deliver to Indonesia 11 Su-35 fighters worth $1.1 billion.

"Nothing hinders this. Intergovernmental agreements have been signed, all the conditions for the deal have been documented, and we are waiting for the contract to enter into force after the Indonesian side makes a decision," Mikheev told reporters at an exhibition in Dubai.