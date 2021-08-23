Russia Ready to Develop Military Cooperation With Myanmar - Defense Ministry

Russia is ready to develop military and technical cooperation with Myanmar, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said on Monday

KUBINKA (Russia) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Russia is ready to develop military and technical cooperation with Myanmar, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said on Monday.

The meeting between Fomin and Myanmar's delegation led by Maung Maung Aye, the country's chief of general staff, took place on the sidelines of the Army-2021 military forum.

"We seek to further strengthen and develop relations between our countries, including the military and military and technical spheres," Fomin said.

Myanmar is Russia's "strategic, reliable" partner in the Asia-Pacific and Southeast Asia. Although the situation in the Asian country is complicated, its leadership does its best to stabilize it, the deputy minister added.

Fomin also welcomed Myanmar's delegation at the forum, mentioning that its members will have an opportunity to get acquainted with the wide range of Russian-made weaponry.

The Army-2021 forum is taking place in the Moscow region from August 22-28.