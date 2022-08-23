Russia Ready to Develop Projects in Africa to Increase Energy Export - Energy Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Russia is ready to develop joint projects in Africa to increase energy deliveries to local markets, Russian First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said Monday.

"Supplying African countries with quality energy sources, creating conditions for the development and growth of cooperation in the energy sector, and increasing trade between Russia and African countries are important goals of our cooperation. We are ready to further develop joint projects that could significantly increase the deliveries of sources to local markets and help strengthen the economic security of our friendly countries in general," Sorokin told a meeting with African Energy Chamber Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk.

Ayuk, for his part, expressed a mutual interest in the development of investment projects and multilateral cooperation with Russia.

The sides also discussed the investment potential and current projects on energy production on the African continent, cooperation between Russia and African countries within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' larger group dubbed OPEC+ and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, as well as approaches to the global energy and climate agenda with a focus on universal access to energy sources.