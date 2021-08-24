UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready To Discuss Afghanistan Within UNSC P5 - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Russia is ready to discuss Afghanistan with the other permanent members of the UN Security Council, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov assured on Tuesday.

"If someone suspects us again of seeking to block the work of the security council, this is not true, For example, French President [Emmanuel Macron] recently proposed in a conversation with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin that the five permanent member states of the security council should meet and exchange views on Afghanistan.

We are ready. There are also offers to convene a full session of the security council in New York, with non-permanent members. We are ready for that as well," Lavrov said at a press conference following negotiations with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto

More Stories From World

