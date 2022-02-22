(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Russia is ready to discuss with Western partners the cessation of Kiev's aggressive actions, Ukraine's refusal to use force and security guarantees, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"It is the topic of the cessation of aggressive actions by Ukraine, Ukraine's refusal to use force in resolving certain issues, and most importantly, the topic of security guarantees for Russia not only remains relevant but becomes much more important than it was," Peskov told reporters when asked what Russia would like to discuss with Western partners.