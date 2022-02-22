UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready To Discuss Cessation Of Kiev's Aggressive Actions With West - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Russia Ready to Discuss Cessation of Kiev's Aggressive Actions With West - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Russia is ready to discuss with Western partners the cessation of Kiev's aggressive actions, Ukraine's refusal to use force and security guarantees, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"It is the topic of the cessation of aggressive actions by Ukraine, Ukraine's refusal to use force in resolving certain issues, and most importantly, the topic of security guarantees for Russia not only remains relevant but becomes much more important than it was," Peskov told reporters when asked what Russia would like to discuss with Western partners.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Kiev

Recent Stories

Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, s ..

Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, says Zaira Wasim

1 minute ago
 Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

11 minutes ago
 Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck ..

Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck as writer for web series

30 minutes ago
 Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

1 hour ago
 Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

1 hour ago
 Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding ..

Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding from classified unicorn EMPG

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>