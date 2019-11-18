Russia Ready to Discuss Easing Tensions in Baltics With NATO, Regional Nations - Official

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Russia is ready to discuss ways to ease tensions in the Baltic region both at the NATO-Russia Council and with regional nations bilaterally, Sergey Belyaev, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second European Department, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We permanently stress our readiness to discuss ways to reduce tensions in the Baltic region both in the format of the NATO-Russia Council and on the bilateral basis with all the interested countries," Belyaev said.

He also expressed confidence that there was no threat in the north of the Baltic region that would call for a military solution.

Over the past few years, Russia has repeatedly pointed to NATO's unprecedented activity at its western borders, with NATO extending its initiatives and justifying it by the need to counter Russia's alleged aggression.

Moscow has repeatedly expressed concerns over NATO's increasing capacities in Europe, stressing that Russia does not pose a threat to any nation but will not ignore steps potentially jeopardizing its interests.

According to media reports, the Swedish Navy has relocated its headquarters to an underground facility on the island of Musko, constructed in 1969 but deactivated in 2004. The decision to resume the operation of the Musko naval base has been taken amid allegedly increased foreign threat. Meanwhile, the Swedish Security Service said back in March that Russia presented no military threat for Sweden.

