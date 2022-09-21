Russia Ready to Discuss Flights of Cosmonauts on Starliner After 3 Flights - Roscosmos

(@FahadShabbir)

BAIKONUR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Russia will be ready to start negotiations on flights of Russian cosmonauts on the Us spacecraft Starliner when it makes at least three flights, Roscosmos CEO Yury Borisov said on Wednesday.

"We need to collect certain reliability statistics, at least three flights," Borisov said at a press conference after the launch of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft atop the Soyuz-2.1a rocket.