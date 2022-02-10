UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready To Discuss Implementation Of Its Security Initiatives With UK - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told his UK counterpart, Liz Truss, on Thursday that he is ready to discuss the implementation of Russian security initiatives

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told his UK counterpart, Liz Truss, on Thursday that he is ready to discuss the implementation of Russian security initiatives.

"We will be ready to discuss with you issues related to the implementation of well-known Russian initiatives," Lavrov said.

More Stories From World

>