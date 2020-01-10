UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready To Discuss Iran Crisis With US In Case Of Washington's Interest - Ryabkov

Faizan Hashmi 6 seconds ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 10:20 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Russia is ready to discuss the crisis around Iran with the United States if Washington is interested in that, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Friday.

"If it [the United States] shows interest in that, we are ready, of course," Ryabkov said upon arrival in Tokyo, where he will take part in the Russian-Japanese Strategic Dialogue.

"We are maintaining permanent contact with the remaining partiers to the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, known as the Iran nuclear deal], the contacts took place, in fact, every day in the first years of the new year," the Russian diplomat added.

