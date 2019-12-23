UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready To Discuss Lifting Sanctions With Ukraine If Kiev Ready - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 10:10 PM

Russia Ready to Discuss Lifting Sanctions With Ukraine If Kiev Ready - Prime Minister

GORKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Moscow is ready to discuss lifting sanctions that Russia and Ukraine have imposed against each other if Kiev is ready for these talks, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Monday.

When asked if there were plans for any contacts between the Russian and Ukrainian governments, Medvedev said that there were not any at the moment.

"The contacts have been broken off [between the prime ministers of Russia and Ukraine]," the prime minister told reporters, adding that, at the same time, nothing could be excluded.

"We have always told them: if you'd like, we may even discuss sanctions with you, but there must be some initiative from you for that to happen because you were the first to introduce them," Medvedev said.

