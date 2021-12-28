UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready To Discuss Migration Issues With EU - Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Russia is ready to discuss the migration issues with the European Union, the country's permanent representative to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, said on Tuesday.

"As for the migration issues ” yes, we are ready to discuss them with the European Union," Chizhov said during a video conference organized by the Rossiya Segodnya news agency.

