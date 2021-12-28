Russia Ready to Discuss Migration Issues With EU - Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Russia is ready to discuss the migration issues with the European Union, the country's permanent representative to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, said on Tuesday.

"As for the migration issues ” yes, we are ready to discuss them with the European Union," Chizhov said during a video conference organized by the Rossiya Segodnya news agency.